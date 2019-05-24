Colin Cowherd: Giannis’ struggles prove that NBA teams should be built around guards — not centers
Video Details
A poll came out this season that asked which players one would want to build around and centers overwhelming took the top 3 spots in the poll. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes Giannis Antetokounmpo's struggles in the Eastern Conference Finals show that teams are better off building around guards than centers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618