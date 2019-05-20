Chris Broussard breaks down the 3 teams vying to trade for Anthony Davis
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans. He explains that the Brooklyn Nets are also pursuing Anthony Davis as hard as the Los Angeles Lakers or the New York Knicks.
