Colin Cowherd: Warriors have proven they’ll be fine if Kevin Durant leaves in free agency
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on today's show. He explains why the Warriors players have proven this postseason that the team will not 'fall off' if Kevin Durant is not there anymore and why being 'better' is hard to quantify.
