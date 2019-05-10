Chris Broussard: It’s ‘completely false’ that LeBron is actively recruiting Kawhi Leonard
Video Details
Rumors have been swirling that LeBron James was in Philadelphia to recruit Kawhi Leonard to come play for the Los Angeles Lakers next year, but Chris Broussard says that the assumption is 'completely false.'
