Kendrick Perkins on Kyrie Irving: ‘He was just a bad leader and didn’t represent what Celtic pride was about’
Video Details
Former Boston Celtics player Kendrick Perkins joins Colin Cowherd to explain why he believes Kyrie Irving was the problem with the team this year and says his 'I don't care attitude' didn't represent the team right.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618