‘This is your reality, Toronto’: Colin Cowherd outlines Raptors’ problems that resurface every year
The Toronto Raptors find themselves down 2-1 in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers and Colin Cowherd as a lot to say about the Raptors. Hear Colin's opinion on the team and why they simply aren't as entertaining as the 76ers.
