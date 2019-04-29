Colin Cowherd: Giannis and the Bucks won’t go far without a true No. 2 player
Video Details
Giannis Antetokounmpo's struggles in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics exposed the Milwaukee Bucks' biggest weakness: a lack of a true No. 2 player behind Giannis. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the Bucks are doomed until they can find another star to play behind Giannis.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618