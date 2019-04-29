Colin Cowherd: Giannis and the Bucks won’t go far without a true No. 2 player

Video Details

Giannis Antetokounmpo's struggles in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics exposed the Milwaukee Bucks' biggest weakness: a lack of a true No. 2 player behind Giannis. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the Bucks are doomed until they can find another star to play behind Giannis.

