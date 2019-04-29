Colin Cowherd applauds NBA referees for not buying into James Harden’s ‘manipulation’
James Harden was critical of the referee crew after his Houston Rockets' Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Hear why Colin Cowherd is critical of Harden's 'manipulation' of NBA rules and why he applauds the referees for not calling everything Harden wanted to be called.
