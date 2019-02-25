Colin Cowherd: Boston Celtics will end up in the Eastern Conference Finals— despite chemistry issues
Colin Cowherd gives his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's playoff comments about the Boston Celtics. Hear why Colin thinks chemistry issues 'sort of disappear' in the playoffs and why the Celtics are still the 3rd best team in the NBA.
