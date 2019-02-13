Colin Cowherd explains why he loves the Joe Flacco to Denver Broncos trade
Video Details
Today Joe Flacco was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Denver Broncos. Hear why Colin Cowherd is a big supporter of the trade and thinks Flacco is a great fit for John Elway in Denver.
