Chris Mannix is not sold on the Lakers being the frontrunner to land Anthony Davis
Video Details
Chris Mannix joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Anthony Davis trade speculations. Hear why he doesn't believe the Los Angeles Lakers or any other team can outbid the Boston Celtics for AD.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618