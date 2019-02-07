Colin Cowherd says that Kevin Durant can’t handle being a superstar in the NBA
Video Details
Colin Cowherd reacts to Kevin Durant's recent comments to the media on the show today. Hear why Colin believes Durant's comments reveal that he is not able to handle the burden of being a superstar in the NBA, like LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618