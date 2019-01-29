Chris Haynes doesn’t see Anthony Davis landing on the Lakers before the trade deadline
Video Details
Yahoo Sports Insider Chris Haynes joins Colin Cowherd on the show today. Hear why Chris believes that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be able to land Anthony Davis before the NBA's trade deadline on February 7th.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618