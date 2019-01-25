Chris Broussard lists reasons why the Lakers should trade for Jimmy Butler
Video Details
Chris Broussard talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers should trade for Jimmy Butler because he could make a good tandem with LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618