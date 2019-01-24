Colin Cowherd on James Harden: Current level of play is ‘not sustainable, creates resentment’
Video Details
Houston Rockets G went off again for 61 point at Madison Square Garden but Colin Cowherd isn't too thrilled with his style of play. Hear why Colin thinks his style of play is not sustainable and will create resentment among teammates.
