Joel Klatt tells Colin Cowherd to ‘pump the brakes’ on Trevor Lawrence
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd on the show today to discuss last night's college football National Championship game. Hear why Joel thinks Colin should 'pump the brakes' on Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.
