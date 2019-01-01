Colin Cowherd isn’t falling for the James Harden hype after his historic month of December
Houston Rockets SG James Harden set the NBA on fire with a historic month of December, but Colin Cowherd isn't buying into the hype. Hear him explain how we've been down the same road with Harden and why he isn't the NBA's best player.
