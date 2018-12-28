Doug Gottlieb sees positives out of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers in loss to the Kings
Doug Gottlieb is disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers late game performance in a narrow loss to the Sacramento Kings. However, Doug sees growth from Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and some of the young Lakers playing without an injured LeBron James.
