Doug Gottlieb insists the gap between the Warriors and the rest of the league has closed
Video Details
Doug Gottlieb reacts to the Golden State Warriors falling to the Portland Trailblazers. Hear what Gottlieb had to say about the Warriors' recent struggles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618