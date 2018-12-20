Matt Barnes believes a LeBron and Anthony Davis combo would work on the Lakers
Video Details
Matt Barnes and Colin Cowherd discuss intensifying rumors that New Orleans Pelicans star, Anthony Davis, could join LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618