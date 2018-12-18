Derek Fisher lists reasons why Steph Curry would be successful in any era of basketball
Video Details
Derek Fisher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if Stephen Curry would be successful in any era of the NBA. Hear why Fisher thinks Curry doesn't get enough credit for his toughness, and likens the PG to legend John Stockton.
