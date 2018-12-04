Colin Cowherd: ‘Philadelphia’s season is over’
Colin Cowherd saw enough in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 13 victory over the Washington Redskins to rule Philly out of the playoffs, despite being one game behind the Dallas Cowboys.
