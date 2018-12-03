Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to make his College Football Playoff picks
Video Details
- ACC
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Big 12
- CFB
- Clemson Tigers
- FBS (I-A)
- Independents
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oklahoma Sooners
- SEC
- The Herd
-
Joel Klatt tells you who he believes will advance in the CFB Playoff with Alabama meeting Oklahoma and Clemson facing off against Notre Dame.
