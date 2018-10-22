Caron Butler was not surprised by the Lakers-Rockets fight
Video Details
Caron Butler joins Colin Cowherd on today's show to break down the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets fight that led to suspensions.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices