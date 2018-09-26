- I heard what you said about Dak Prescott.

- You were very mad at that. You were hot at that too.

- I was so hot. I was just fuming over there.

- What bothered you about that?

- Because you cannot-- it is absolutely simplistic, at best, to look at a team's fortunes and just go right to the quarterback and put it all on the quarterback. The comparison that they had on CBS to Brock Osweiler? Let me know when Brock Osweiler went 13-3. Let me know which Dak Prescott did.

Let me know when Brock Osweiler had a team that really circled-- as a rookie as a fourth-round pick, this guy was phenomenal. Now they don't have an outside threat, they don't have a tight end. Patrick Mahomes has Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Those are pretty good players.

- Well, and Sammy Watkins and-- he's got everything.

- OK and he's got an offensive line-- he's only been sacked four times. Dak Prescott, every time he drops back, has got hands in his face, people all over him. They can't really run the ball.

I know Zeke had a good game Sunday in Seattle, but it was a quiet good game. He has not had the kind of room he's typically had.

- So you like Dak?

- I think Dak is everything you'd want in a quarterback. He's tough. He's smart. People on his team love him-- offense, defense.

- What does Troy think?

- Loves him. Absolutely loves him.

- Loves?

- Loves the guy. Thinks the guy is as solid as the day is long.

- So guys like me who says he got a little bit of a low ceiling-- Alex Smith.

- I think everybody's got a low ceiling with an average offensive line and average, at best, receivers, no tight end. Yeah, I think everybody looks pretty low-ceiling in that category.