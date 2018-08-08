Colin Cowherd on why the Cowboys are the most underrated NFL team
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys on today’s show. Colin on why the Cowboys are the most underrated NFL team. Colin says Dallas is constantly under a microscope, which is why people are finding flaws with them.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices