COLIN COWHERD: To me, I look at Magic's plan. They dump bad contracts. They had a great draft. They land LeBron. Like it's working, right?

CHRIS BROUSSARD: It is definitely working. This is my prediction for next year. 53 wins and LeBron's the MVP. That's my prediction for next season. 53 wins, LeBron's MVP. Now, here's the challenge or the problem with what you said about the plan. You're right. It's working, but the problem is your guy, LeBron, how much longer is he gonna play at this level? Now, we haven't seen decline. Last year was arguably his best offensive season of all time or his best season. But in his third year, it's a three year plan, how good is he gonna be in the third year?

COLIN COWHERD: OK, let me ask you this--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: I don't know. I'm not saying he won't be--

COLIN COWHERD: I saw Michael Jordan play-- and I don't know how old he was-- but he went to DC at 38.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yes.

COLIN COWHERD: I saw him two years later in Portland, Oregon. I was sitting next to my friend, Brian Leitgeb, and he dropped 40 on the Blazers. And the Blazers had like Bonzi Wells, Damon Stoudamire. They're good players.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yeah.

COLIN COWHERD: OK. Michael was a cigar smoker, a steak eater, baked potatoes, heavy wine, up all night playing cards. OK, that was a generation ago. Lebron's 33.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yup.

COLIN COWHERD: OK, so I saw Jordan, at 40, walk into the Rose Garden, and I mean Bonzi Wells was a baller--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yeah.

COLIN COWHERD: And Bonzi was like, jaw-floor. Dominated. All these guys in their 20s. And Jordan was a smoker and a drinker, I mean, to his own admission. He drinks, smokes, golfs, late night gambling. That was a 40. And that was a different generation.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: But it's about the mileage. And I'm not predicting a downfall for LeBron. I think for the next three years, he will, definitely, still be a top five player.

COLIN COWHERD: For how long?

CHRIS BROUSSARD: At least the next three years.

COLIN COWHERD: Well, then there's your answer.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: I'm just-- I think. We don't know. If he isn't in his 18th year, which would be the three year, right, the third year plan-- in his 18th year, if he is still a top five player, that's unprecedented.

COLIN COWHERD: OK, but--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Now, maybe he'll do it. He's defied father time to this extent.

COLIN COWHERD: OK. How many years has Ronaldo been playing soccer? He's with Juventus now. His private jet--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: 15.

COLIN COWHERD: OK.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: So he's one behind LeBron.

COLIN COWHERD: OK. Did you watch him in the World Cup? He had a hat trick. He was the best player I saw in the World Cup.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: And LeBron was the best player this year in his 15th year--

COLIN COWHERD: And Tom Brady's the best quarterback--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: I'm just-- look, I'm not predicting a downfall. But I'm just saying, at some point, father time is gonna hit LeBron.

COLIN COWHERD: I'll tell you something. Father time's taking a nap. He's not around with these guys. Seriously. He's in the other room.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: But that's-- look, you're right with Jordan and the age. But LeBron is gonna be in his 16th year. Don't forget the Olympic games, the playoff games, the finals appearances.

COLIN COWHERD: OK, how old are you?

CHRIS BROUSSARD: I'm 49.

COLIN COWHERD: OK, I've known you for a decade. You are-- you work out. I imagine you eat right. OK, you look the exact same-- I mean, seriously-- the bottom line is, you're a journalist.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yes.

COLIN COWHERD: When you're an elite athlete-- and I'll go back to saying this-- 41 in the NFL for a quarterback is the new 36. 33 is the new 31. I think these-- LeBron, Ronaldo.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yup, I think it remains to be seen. Because you're right, maybe Tom Brady and LeBron James are going to show us there's a new standard. We haven't seen a lot of other guys do that, right? Those two are doing it. But we haven't seen really anybody else. But maybe they're setting a new standard, and 10, 15 years from now, we'll expect guys to play that long.

COLIN COWHERD: People forget this about Kobe Bryant. How many years did he play?

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Well, Kobe was still great in his 16th and 17th years, but then he got hurt.

COLIN COWHERD: OK. But even--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: So I'll give you that.

COLIN COWHERD: OK. So Kobe-- and by the way, Kobe was--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: And he scored 60 in his last game.

COLIN COWHERD: OK, and Kobe was you know, salmon, not a smoker, not a partier. Kobe's not a big drinker. Kobe was 16 and had a really bad injury. I think it's fair to say, Lebron's body is-- it's absurd. It's bigger and stronger than Kobe.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: You see his working out, yeah.

COLIN COWHERD: If Kobe doesn't have an injury-- and let's just say he has one of the two-- because it was like-- he had a second one too. Kobe was great for 16.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yeah, he was great for 17.

COLIN COWHERD: I remember him doing a Tomahawk dunk. I came out and talked about it on the air. I was at the other place. He did a Tomahawk dunk in year 15. And I'm like, what's he doing over in Germany in the offseason? Because that doesn't look like a Tomahawk dunk from a 15-year guy.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Right, right. So are you predicting title-- when? Third year? Title?

COLIN COWHERD: I'm predicting they don't win this year. And then, let's watch for five. Because they're gonna start stacking trophies.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: To see who they get, right?

COLIN COWHERD: They're gonna start stacking trophies.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Really? In the second year? So who you got? You got them getting somebody. The only way they stack trophies--

COLIN COWHERD: Is getting another guy.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Is if they get another guy, and Golden State decides to break it up.

COLIN COWHERD: That's gonna happen.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: For whatever reason.

COLIN COWHERD: Yeah. Everybody break-- the Beatles break up.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: They shouldn't, but they might.