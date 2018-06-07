Chris Bosh on why LeBron James will go to the Houston Rockets: ‘It will be like the next Avengers!’
Joining Colin Cowherd in studio on The Herd, two-time NBA Champion Chris Bosh reveals why LeBron James will join Chris Paul and James Harden on the Houston Rockets. Do you agree with Bosh?
