- You know I like LeBron James. That goes without saying. Now, he can be a little cryptic-- sometimes a little needy. I'm not into needy people. But he is the world's best basketball player and has been the world's best basketball player for, you know, about 12 in the last 15 years. I get that. But my job is to be honest.

And the more and more I look at that video of LeBron James melting down in between the fourth quarter and overtime, let's not give him a pass on this. If this was a high school star who just scored 51 going into overtime, or a college star who just scored 51 and had to go into overtime, the coach would step in and say, come on, let's go. Get your head straight-- get your head right. You're the leader of the team. Let's go.

But we tend to worship NBA superstar. So we let this go-- blame the others. Let's be honest about this. This is not a great look for LeBron James. He looks like a 12-year-old melting down, not getting his way. I know-- I have one. This is not the end of the game. This is just overtime. Like any tantrum, this had layers.

He was physically demonstrative on the court-- angry, then passive-- aggressive with Ty Lue in the huddle. Then the shut down. LeBron had a tantrum. That's what this is. I've seen it. I have a young son. Never forget something I was told years ago. That leadership is defined in crisis. That's where you define it. You define leadership in crisis. This was a crisis. And LeBron emotionally melted.

When you get on a plane, all those pilots can fly that bird with no turbulence. But when the fit hits the shan-- a lightning bolt hits the plane-- you drop 800 feet. You better hope you have Sully Sullenberger, not a pilot that does this-- oh, my god, turbulence!

LeBron melted down. In high school or college, even if a player had scored 51, in that three-minute break before overtime, the coach would step in and say, come on, snap out of it. Let's go. You're the leader of this team. We need you. But in this instance, because the NBA's about worshipping LeBron, we give him a pass.

It should be noted, as much as I like LeBron, he has created this uneven power structure in Cleveland. When you look at that huddle in that video after the game, you tell me who can have an honest conversation for even 15 seconds with LeBron? Nobody's speaking to him. They're afraid-- they're petrified. Don't want to piss him off. LeBron has created that uneven power structure.

Every pilot can fly a plane on a sunny day flying over the Carolinas. That was turbulence. And LeBron melted down. Nothing more, nothing less. Leadership is not about blaming J.R. Smith, Ty Lue, or George Hill. Leadership is in crisis rising above your personal angst to take hold of the moment and guide followers to a win. That's all it is. That was a crisis followed by a tantrum.