Colin Cowherd and Eddie House react to Chris Paul being out for Game 6
Colin Cowherd and Eddie House react to the breaking news that Chris Paul will not play Game 6 of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Game 5. Do the Warriors now control their own destiny?
