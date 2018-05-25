- You know what I like, especially at the end of basketball games? I like total imbalance. Who's the best player? Give him the ball. Get the hell out of the way.

Yeah. I'm OK with imbalance. I really am. I'm completely OK with imbalance.

Because imbalance creates clarity. Everybody knows who's going to end this puppy.

In the last two games, the biggest games in the last decade for the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul creates, touches, dribbles, decides everything. Mike D'Antoni has decided, Chris, end of these games, fourth quarter, it's your basketball. You make decisions. This is your team.

It creates real clarity. Used to be that way in Boston with Bird, Lakers with Magic, Bulls with Michael Jordan. It's the way it is with LeBron's teams.

It's your team. It's your ball. It's your decision-- clarity.

Not everybody gets a ribbon. Not everybody gets an orange slice. Not everybody gets a vote. Not everybody touches it.

I like that kind of basketball at the end of games. But Golden State-- Silicon Valley, smarter than everybody-- skinny jeans, sharing, community. Everybody gets a voice. Who's team is this? Who's team? Who's shot?

In the last two games-- the biggest games for this dynasty since Kevin Durant arrived-- I've seen Quinn Cook. Draymond Green's got the ball-- not a great dribbler. It was Kevin Durant bringing it up over to Klay Thompson.

Um, Houston has figured out, yeah, we're just going to give it to Chris Paul. He's our quarterback. Quarterbacks make decisions. Warriors can't figure out what the heck they are at the end of games.

"Sharing is caring" is a real popular term. You know what my favorite term is? Give the ball to the best player. Get the hell out of the way.

Mike D'Antoni's figured it out. What is Draymond Green doing with a ball at the end of the game?

Can I ask you a question? Who's the best ball handler in the world? You know who's in the argument? Steph Curry.

Who's the best shooter in the world? There is no argument. Steph Curry. Who's the best passer on the Golden State Warriors? No argument. Steph Curry.

Why isn't Steph Curry taking the ball out of bounds and making every decision for the Warriors in the final 30 seconds? In the last two games for the Warriors, they can't figure out what to do. They're frenzied. They're lost-- Draymond Green in the wing, running full speed, Quinn Cook taking the three, Kevin Durant bringing it up, Klay Thompson, head down in the corner?

This has been a great series for Mike D'Antoni, because he's not afraid to be honest. We got one guy I really like who is super smart, tough as an $8 steak, that I want with the ball in his hands. And he can also shoot.

Chris Paul-- he's my guy. He's my quarterback. Take it away. It's been a bad series for Steve Kerr-- out of bounds plays, a mess, Kevin Durant not listening. Late game execution-- there is none.

Clarity is what you're seeking at the end of the games. Houston has it. Confusion is the opposite of clarity. Confusion is cupcakes for everybody, ribbons for the losing kids, make sure everybody feels good, sharing is caring. That's not why Kobe won titles, or Magic won titles, or Bird won titles, or MJ won titles.

This has been a great series for Mike D'Antoni. These games can go either way. You realize that, right? I mean, we're a jumper from having a different series in both games.

But the key in both games has been the last 90 seconds to two minutes. D'Antoni's not out-thinking the room. Steve Kerr is.