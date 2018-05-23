Colin Cowherd unveils what Kevin Durant’s abysmal 4th quarter in Warriors’ loss tells the world about LeBron

Video Details

Reflecting on Golden State losing to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals, Colin Cowherd unveils what Kevin Durant's abysmal 4th quarter in Warriors' defeat tells the world not only about KD but LeBron James as well. Do you agree with Colin's assessment?

More Videos »