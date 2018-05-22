- This is not an argument what I'm going to do to try to say LeBron is better than blank, blank, blank, blank, blank, certainly not Michael Jordan. But whenever LeBron breaks a record, here's what I always have to listen to. Well, '80s and '90s basketball was way better. Anybody can score on this team and that team. Back then, it was-- I've got to be honest about it-- every player was like Spider-Man just swaying from basket to basket. Players could do anything.

So let me just put up some numbers. These are LeBron, 15th year, his playoff numbers this year. To the right are Michael Jordan's perhaps greatest Eastern Conference playoff run, 1993. LeBron averages more points, shoots a significantly better field goal percentage, 30% more rebounds, 40% more assists.

But again, I know, I know, I know. 1993 in the Eastern Conference was-- oh, my, it was unbelievable. So it's time for Uncle Colin to give you a history lesson. I didn't watch 1993 playoff basketball on YouTube. I was 27. I actually watched the games, all of them. You didn't have a million channels. I watched all of them.

So here's a history lesson about 1993 Eastern Conference playoff basketball. The two heavyweights, Boston-- Larry Bird was gone, Kevin McHale was about gone. Detroit-- Isaiah Thomas a shell of himself near the end. The two big dogs were puppies. They were rebuilding.

So here were the three playoff opponents for Michael Jordan in that great run where he was significantly less effective than LeBron. Atlanta was a defensive team. Kevin Willis was a star, could not shoot. Stacey Augmon-- a defensive stopper, could not shoot. Mookie Blaylock-- a defensive guard, not a great shooter. And Dominique Wilkins was old and never an elite pure shooter.

Oh, what a roster! Cleveland had Brad Doherty, getting older, nearing retirement. Larry Nance won a slam dunk contest, couldn't shoot. Mark Price was an elite shooter. Craig Ehlo was not. Either was Hot Rod Williams. So between the first two teams, one great shooter-- Mark Price, a threat on every possession to score.

And then there were the New York Knicks-- Charles Smith, Anthony Mason, Patrick Ewing, Charles Smith, Charles Oakley. Oh, wait, John Starks was a career 41% shooter. He made Westbrook look like Ray Allen. In 1993, you were facing high-end playoff teams in the East with zero or one elite shooter. It was a less skilled era.

I was 27. I watched those games. Back then, if you could hit a three, you were called a three-point specialist. It was a thing. Now it's a requirement. Seven-footers can shoot. You have to play honest defense on everybody. I'm not joking-- on everybody. 7'3" Porzingis can shoot a jumper. 7'1" Durant, maybe the league's second-best shooter. Joel Embiid can crank it up.

Everybody can shoot. There are no Charles Oakleys and Charles Smiths and Anthony Masons. There are no Kevin Willis, Stacey Augmon on the floor. Nine of the 10 players on the floor that LeBron is facing can hit a three. Back then, nine of 10 players on the floor were not allowed to take a three. You are no longer a specialist. It is a requirement.

Just want to throw that out there. Let's look at the numbers again-- LeBron James. Let's look at the numbers again for LeBron James in this playoff run. Surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last night. Let's look at the numbers, and let's look at Michael's numbers.

Let it sit there and bake. I am not arguing who is better. That's not what I'm doing. But Uncle Colin occasionally has to give a history lesson. What the King is doing is very kingly. And I'll leave it at that.