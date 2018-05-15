Colin Cowherd praises the Golden State Warriors: ‘This is how basketball should be played’
With the 2018 Western Conference Finals between Houston and Golden State in full swing, Colin Cowherd discusses the effect of parody in the NBA, questioning why any true NBA fan would not want to watch what he calls the 'best shooting and passing team' he's ever seen.
