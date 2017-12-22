Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- The Celtics lost last night. They've now lost five of nine, regressing to the mean. Kyrie is getting his, but let's be honest, it's a young team. A lot of those draft picks, draft picks, draft picks.

Meanwhile, LeBron and the Cavs won their 12th straight at home. They've won 19 of 21 and Isaiah Thomas, an All Star, fifth in the MVP voting, isn't even there yet.

Celtics, young, draft picks, regressing to the mean. Cavs, older, veterans, dealmakers. Really, really, really good.

Can I tell you a story? A year ago, actually less than that, my wife and I went to Hawaii. We had a few days off. We left on a Wednesday night, came back on a Sunday night; wasn't that long. We're about a four-and-half-hour flight.

So we go and we're sitting on the beach, second or third night. And that's early afternoon. We're watching the sea turtles. It's beautiful. And we look out there and we see this amazing yacht. And, wow, that thing is really amazing.

And then, we go to have some dinner and we asked one of the people, the concierge at the hotel, "Boy, that yacht's been out there for like four or five days. Whose yacht is that?" And he's like, "Oh, it's been out there a week, helicopters landing on it, boats coming off it. Celebrities on it." I said, "Who owns that thing?" And he said, "One of the world's best poker players."

I want you to remember that story. One of the world's best poker players. That high-risk, folks. That big house on the hill, that major building in your town? That's a high-risk guy, all in, cash deal. Let's make things happen. Let's, let's roll the dice.

The Boston Celtics are the 401(k) of the NBA. Prudent, live below their means, a safe future. The experts love their plan. Oh, the experts love 401(k)s, don't they?

But that yacht? 401(k) guy, he never has that yacht, or that big house on the beach. The Cavs are the world's best poker player Lebron's cash, all in, let's make deals. Let's play. Cash is king. Financial advisors, "That's very risky."

Yeah, poker is. So is tech. So is business. Mark Cuban, read his story. Rupert Murdoch, read his story, LeBron James' story, the Houston Rockets' story, the Golden State Warriors' story. Risk.

I know the Celtics are saving for retirement, but what happens when a tree or Gordon Hayward fall on your house? Can't retire yet. Sort of changes plans.

LeBron's got his cash. He's ready to make deals. Prospects, saving future draft picks? No thanks. Reportedly, DeAndre Jordan is in their sights. And he's recruiting Paul George. I've been saying this from day one with Boston. OK, Kyrie Irving's money, I'm not going to deny that. But Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, young kids, Marcus Smart. Porzingis was out there.

You want to be in a yacht? I'm not saying 401(k)s are a bad thing. You have a little money. Go eat out, twice, maybe three times a week, when you're 70. You're not getting that yacht. You're not getting that house on the beach.

And you're not winning NBA championships with 401(k)s. How many years the Sixers going to rebuild? By the way, Philly fans, you're not any good this year either. Lakers are compelling, but they still can't beat the good teams regularly. Phoenix Suns on the seventh year of a rebuild. Sacramento, the ninth year?

Houston and Cleveland want to win now. All in. CP3. Let's make deals. The 401(k), baby, ain't winning titles in the NBA. Jayson Tatum's 19. Jaylen Brown's 21. The Cavs, Houston, all in.

Guts, roll the dice, take risks. LeBron is a dealmaker. Daryl Morey and the Rockets are dealmakers.

Look at the Celtics, this morning. Look at 'em. Regressing to the mean. What is this the fifth year of the rebuild? Don't get me wrong, they're not going to have a disastrous future. All the experts love what they're doing. Just go to NBA.com. Celtics, Celtics. Sixers, Sixers.

But in the end, Houston and Cleveland, to me, look like the second and third best teams in this league. And when I was there with my wife looking at those sea turtles, it reminded me. Putting your chips all in, that's how you end up out there.

And in the NBA, once again, the Cavs, deal maker LeBron, looking reportedly Paul George, DeAndre Jordan, to make two more deals. Those are the guys bringing home the hardware.