- So Bill Belichick of the Patriots is aware of legacy, he's aware of history, he's sort of an NFL historian. That is a fact. He knows his legacy. He knows Paul Brown, Bill Parcells, Bill Walsh. He is a historian with football.

His dad was a coach. He's a historian in the NFL. He knows his legacy number. Two, Bill Belichick hold grudges. Don't kid yourself.

He was never going to give Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns because they fired him. And it has been reported that the Cleveland Browns and Hue Jackson wanted Garoppolo. And, basically, he said, anybody but Cleveland. So he's aware of his legacy and he hold grudges.

So years ago in the mid '90s, 1994, Bob Kraft buys the Patriots. They hire Bill Belichick in 2000. Belichick draft Tom Brady that year. Kraft's networth explodes. Bob Kraft becomes kind of a rock star owner after Jerry Jones in the NFL, one of the more powerful guys.

But over the course of time, Brady and Kraft have more in common than Kraft and Belichick, who's a little bit of a loner, right, and a workaholic. And Kraft let Belichick run the franchise for 15 years. And you know how Belichick is. He got rid of know Ty Law, Lawyer Milloy, Seymour. He lets him get rid of guys.

And then all of a sudden a year ago, Belichick had Garoppolo. And everybody knew Garoppolo was great. In fact, Albert Breer told us yesterday, everybody in the facility knew that Garoppolo was going to go wherever he went and be a star. They all knew it.

And, basically, Belichick came up and said, hey, this is the future. We may want to think about moving Tommy. And Kraft said, no, I'm not letting you move Tommy. So for the first time in 15 years, Kraft said, time out, no, no, no, no, no, you're not doing that. And Belichick's pissed because Belichick, to my opening point, is well-aware of his legacy and he hold grudges.

And Belichick wanted to prove, this damn thing in New England is more about me than Tommy. And he wanted to win with Garoppolo. And he eventually-- he loves Tommy, but this is what Belichick's MO is, you move off everybody, including Brady. And Brady has acknowledged that for years that he knew that, at some point, Belichick would move off him. And Belichick wanted to move off him really soon.

And Kraft said, no, because Belichick isn't tight with Kraft. Kraft is tighter with Tommy. They're both kind of Hollywood-ish. They're both more social.

I know somebody that's been in the company of Kraft. And Brady's called him multiple times. They're tight. And so the owner sided with the star quarterback and pissed Belichick off. He hold grudges, he's aware of legacy.

He wanted to win with Garoppolo to prove, yeah, Tommy's great, but I was the magic man here. So what is Belichick doing? This is my theory. He says, all right, OK, and he gives away Garoppolo and he gives away Jacoby Brissett. You tell me Bill Belichick is one of the smartest guys in league history.

How in God's name do you give away Jacoby Brissett-- to me, either an elite Case Keenum level backup or a mid-level starter-- for a bust wide receiver in Indy? That's not Bill Belichick. How do you give Garoppolo up for a second round pick? That's all you-- that's all you paid for. What?

But now, what is New England's future? They don't have a next quarterback. And so Belichick a year ago-- weren't you and I when they gave away Brissett and Garoppolo going, why so sudden? The hell are you doing? That's so un-Belichick.

The guy's drafted a quarterback every year for 15 years. He's overprepared a quarterback-- suddenly, gives them both away. When Bill moves on quickly here, they got no backup plan and a 41-year-old Tommy Brady. Bill knows his legacy. Kraft dinged his legacy because Belichick wanted to prove Tommy's great, I can win with Garoppolo too.

And Kraft got in the way of that. And Bill hold grudges. And Bill's like, all right, I'll retire a few years sooner, move down to Jupiter, Florida full-time and golf, maybe do some front office stuff for the Dolphins, Jags, somebody like that, like Tom Coughlin is doing.