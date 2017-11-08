Who’s the better player: Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kristaps Porzingis?
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to talk New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. Hear his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis.
- Can they get one more player with Porzingis in the next year? Because he is-- he is now a star in this league.
- No question. There's no question. They will become a destination. Like, obviously, New York is a great city. Players like playing in Madison Square Garden, as you say. And you're in front of stars. There are rappers, celebrities all in the front row.
- But Porzingis now?
- He's a draw. And he's not a selfish player. He's not just putting up big numbers. But you know, aw, I'm probably not going to get the ball if I play with him. He is a great player. It is fair-- now, I would take Giannis. But it is a legit question--
- Ah. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.
- Maybe you wouldn't.
- No. Giannis is going to give you 37-- can't shoot.
- Can't-- he cannot shoot.
- I take Porzingis.
- You would take-- it's a legit question. Just the fact that it's a legitimate question now.
- Did you see him beat Monk off the dribble last night?
- Oh, he-- for the--
- Took a guard off the-- off the dribble.
- He's fantastic. And he doesn't-- he's pretty good on the defensive end. Because he's active, and he's long, and he's got attitude.
- No, he is-- he is special.
- Yeah. I love him. And I do think he will be a draw. Because the reason-- people don't want to go to New York and lose.
- [INAUDIBLE] It's humiliating.
- If they think they can go there and win--
- It's the biggest party in the league.
- New York magnifies everything. So if you're bad there, you're the worst ever. Like Isaiah Thomas-- he wasn't the worst GM ever. But because it was New York-- Jeremy Lin-- if you're good there, it's the best ever. Jeremy Lin-- if he had that run in Milwaukee, it wouldn't have even been a big deal.
- It wouldn't have been a story.
- But it was Linsanity in New York. So yeah. They can get some people.
- Am I crazy for saying that? I like Porzingis.
- No. No. I mean--
- Giannis is a physical freak. But Porzingis is 7'2" and he can hit three--
- He's more skilled at, certainly, shooting.
- He's a more skilled basketball player. I think Porzingis--
- No, I think it's arguable. Give me a couple of weeks. I might switch over too. But right now I'm sticking with the Greek freak.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Bill Raftery explains why elite high school players should be allowed to jump directly into the NBA
10 hours ago
Here is what Lonzo Ball has going for him despite his early struggles
10 hours ago
Jay Glazer: No matter what the Colts are going to be stuck with Andrew Luck
11 hours ago
Here is how the Celtics are just like the Patriots
12 hours ago
It's all about the image: Colin breaks down Tom Brady's unique brand and its lasting impact
12 hours ago
Joel Klatt praises Brandon Wimbush in his preview of the Notre Dame - Miami CFB matchup
1 day ago