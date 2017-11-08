Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Can they get one more player with Porzingis in the next year? Because he is-- he is now a star in this league.

- No question. There's no question. They will become a destination. Like, obviously, New York is a great city. Players like playing in Madison Square Garden, as you say. And you're in front of stars. There are rappers, celebrities all in the front row.

- But Porzingis now?

- He's a draw. And he's not a selfish player. He's not just putting up big numbers. But you know, aw, I'm probably not going to get the ball if I play with him. He is a great player. It is fair-- now, I would take Giannis. But it is a legit question--

- Ah. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.

- Maybe you wouldn't.

- No. Giannis is going to give you 37-- can't shoot.

- Can't-- he cannot shoot.

- I take Porzingis.

- You would take-- it's a legit question. Just the fact that it's a legitimate question now.

- Did you see him beat Monk off the dribble last night?

- Oh, he-- for the--

- Took a guard off the-- off the dribble.

- He's fantastic. And he doesn't-- he's pretty good on the defensive end. Because he's active, and he's long, and he's got attitude.

- No, he is-- he is special.

- Yeah. I love him. And I do think he will be a draw. Because the reason-- people don't want to go to New York and lose.

- [INAUDIBLE] It's humiliating.

- If they think they can go there and win--

- It's the biggest party in the league.

- New York magnifies everything. So if you're bad there, you're the worst ever. Like Isaiah Thomas-- he wasn't the worst GM ever. But because it was New York-- Jeremy Lin-- if you're good there, it's the best ever. Jeremy Lin-- if he had that run in Milwaukee, it wouldn't have even been a big deal.

- It wouldn't have been a story.

- But it was Linsanity in New York. So yeah. They can get some people.

- Am I crazy for saying that? I like Porzingis.

- No. No. I mean--

- Giannis is a physical freak. But Porzingis is 7'2" and he can hit three--

- He's more skilled at, certainly, shooting.

- He's a more skilled basketball player. I think Porzingis--

- No, I think it's arguable. Give me a couple of weeks. I might switch over too. But right now I'm sticking with the Greek freak.