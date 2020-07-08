Emmanuel Acho: DeSean Jackson needs to educate himself, ‘cancel culture’ will do him no good

Video Details

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss DeSean Jackson’s ignorant remarks aimed toward the Jewish community. Acho said Jackson is too old to be making a mistake like this. But he also said ‘canceling’ Jackson will prevent him from growing and educating himself in order to move forward.

More Videos »