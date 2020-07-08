Emmanuel Acho: DeSean Jackson needs to educate himself, ‘cancel culture’ will do him no good
Video Details
- DeSean Jackson
- Emmanuel Acho
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss DeSean Jackson’s ignorant remarks aimed toward the Jewish community. Acho said Jackson is too old to be making a mistake like this. But he also said ‘canceling’ Jackson will prevent him from growing and educating himself in order to move forward.
