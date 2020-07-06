LaVar Arrington: Joe Burrow will bring ‘franchise quarterback’ talent to Bengals
LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to talk Joe Burrow, who's heading into his rookie season as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. LaVar tells the others why he's optimistic that Burrow will bring a franchise quarterback level of talent to his rookie season.
