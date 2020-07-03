Marcellus Wiley: Makur Maker choosing Howard over bigger schools is ‘huge’
5-star college basketball recruit has chose to attend Howard, and HBCU, over schools like UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks this is huge for athletes of the future who want to pave their own path.
