Emmanuel Acho: Rodgers being left off top 10 QB list isn’t due to his skill set, the fault lies with Packers’ management
Video Details
CBS Sports recently came out with their list of the top 10 quarterbacks of 2020, however former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was excluded from the list. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes that the Packers' management is more to blame than Rodgers' skill as a quarterback.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.