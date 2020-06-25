Emmanuel Acho: Rodgers being left off top 10 QB list isn’t due to his skill set, the fault lies with Packers’ management

CBS Sports recently came out with their list of the top 10 quarterbacks of 2020, however former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was excluded from the list. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes that the Packers' management is more to blame than Rodgers' skill as a quarterback.

