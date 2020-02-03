Jason Whitlock: Forgive the 49ers. They are simply roadkill on the Chiefs’ path to greatness
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Super Bowl 54
-
Jaosn Whitlock reacts to his Kansas City Chiefs winning their first Super Bowl in 50 years last night, topping the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Miami.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.