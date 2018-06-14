- I think that this is going to work out great for the Ravens. They're going to get Lamar Jackson on the field early at a variety of positions. He's going to help them in a variety of ways. And I think they're going to get the best out of Joe Flacco.

And so I don't think Joe Flacco is going anywhere as their starting quarterback, and I think once we see Lamar Jackson contribute in other ways than quarterback, that's going to change the trajectory of his quarterback career in the NFL. This is going to work well for the Ravens, not so well for Lamar Jackson.

- I'm going to defer to the scout, first.

- I disagree. I think this is the perfect environment for Lamar Jackson to be the quarterback. One, when you think about the Baltimore Ravens, the Baltimore Ravens are a franchise under Ozzie Newsome who has always, typically, drafted well. When you look at the coaches that were in place-- Marty Mornhinweg, Greg Roman-- they are guys that are very experienced in dealing with dual threat quarterbacks.

So Lamar Jackson goes into a quarterback room where he is going to have the support that he needs and a system that is going to allow him to play the way that he needs to play. And then when you think about the Joe Flacco thing, Joe Flacco is in a situation where this is gonna be the last year that we see Joe Flacco in Baltimore.

Joe Flacco has not won a significant amount of games since he signed a big contract. And even when he bet on himself, the organization was lukewarm on Joe Flacco and they continued to be so. So this is a situation where, when you're getting the veterans excited about Lamar Jackson, it's because they see the talent, they see the athleticism, and he's brought a buzz that hasn't been there since Joe Flacco was there.

And the competition will make Joe Flacco better, but I think he is what he is. He's just an average quarterback. I think Baltimore wants better.

- But if you know Lamar Jackson's persona, you know how this kid's cut. And he's a really good young guy. His head's going to be spinning through the course of the year. It would have been really nice for him to be in a more settled situation behind a quarterback like Drew Brees, who didn't have to worry about his future. Who, with Sean Payton, has been maybe the closest thing to Montana and Walsh that we've seen from an offensive standpoint with one franchise for a long period of time.

Boy, his people should have taken that call from New Orleans so he could have gone before Ozzie Newsome took him. I don't think there's any question that he's going to be a solid quarterback, but not having a Joe Flacco, it's going to be as supportive as Drew might have been for him. Long term, it's going to affect Lamar's productivity, I believe.

- I agree with you, Jason, on this one. I think that this is a great situation for the Ravens and not so much for Lamar Jackson. Solely because when I look at what's around him at the skill positions, there's nothing around him to support him. When you look at every other young quarterback that got drafted in the first round this year-- you've got the Bills, they have talent around their young guy.

You got the Browns, they have talent there now. You have the Cardinals, they have talent there now. Sam Darnold with the New York Jets is the only other comparison that really doesn't have a lot to work with offensively. And when you talk about him being able to run at different positions, I think that is what they're most excited about. But more importantly, just the fact that he is our best athlete on his offensive team.

- On the whole team. Bucky, I want to say this-- let's take your position that this is it for Joe Flacco. He's not going to play well enough to keep his job in Baltimore. If that's the case, you know who's getting fired as well? John Harbaugh. And then Ozzie Newsome, we know he's done at the end of this year.

So he will have been drafted into a place that will have a new general manager. And I know they're keeping a guy that's already in house, but it's still a new general manager. His reputation isn't attached to Lamar Jackson, and they're going to have a new head coach. This is not a great fit for Lamar.

- I think here's what the situation is-- look, Joe Flacco has been right around .500 since they won the Super Bowl. The thing about the Baltimore Ravens-- and when you think about the Ravens, you think about their defense. You think about when they're at their best, they run the ball.

But what Lamar Jackson does when you put him in at quarterback, he changes the dynamic. Because now, regardless of whether he runs around or not, defensively, you now have to play 11-on-11. You have to account for the quarterback every time as a runner. That is going to improve the way that they play.

And when you think about this division, this division is a rough-and-tumble division. It is one where you've got to play rock 'em, sock 'em football. And so I know Greg talks about them not having weapons around him, but they drafted two tight ends around him. Those tight ends were drafted with Lamar Jackson in mind. They brought Michael Crabtree over. They have Willie Snead. I'm not saying those guys are A-level receivers.

- Willie Snead is.

- But, they're good enough in the right situation to help him. And remember, we can go back and we can talk about Kaepernick and whether he can or can't play in San Francisco. Michael Crabtree emerged when Colin Kaepernick was on the field. I believe that Michael Crabtree is there to be a guy to help Lamar Jackson.

- Crabtree's toast, drops too many balls.

- You only like Willie Snead because he went to Ball State.

- No, no, Willie Snead is a great player.

- He was the third option in New Orleans, by the way.

- He catches everything thrown to him.

- Third option in New Orleans.

- He catches everything thrown to him.

- If Willie Snead was that great of a player, he would still be in New Orleans.

- Third option in New Orleans.

- He had issues. Willie Snead is a great player, trust me.

- But he was the third option in New Orleans, though.

- Yeah, I know.

- I mean, Lamar would have had a lot more weaponry to work with.

- It has nothing to do with the fact that your alma mater.

- It's a coincidence that he played at Ball State. It's just a coincidence, he's a great player. But honest to goodness, I hear everything you're saying, and the thing about playing in that division, when he runs around in the jungle out there, he's going to get touched. And he's not Cam Newton.

He will fall just the same way as RG3 fell, and anybody else that chooses to run out of that pocket too many times. He's thin, he'll get touched, and he won't get up.

- He will get up. And here's the thing-- the RG3 thing actually was the tipping point that kind of let it be known that the Baltimore Ravens had a serious interest in Lamar Jackson. For so long, we've heard that when you take an athletic quarterback, you have to change your system, if he gets hurt, the backup in.

Well now, RG3 is going be the backup. And so regardless of whether he still can play at a high level, the thing that they don't have to do is, if Lamar Jackson goes out, they can run the same offense. It is an organizational play for Lamar Jackson to be the quarterback. I think Eric DeCosta, whoever is going to be in the mix after these guys have so-called depart, I believe they're all in on Lamar Jackson.