Ken Rosenthal: MLB players, owners need deal by roughly June 5 for current 82-game plan to work

In order for an 82-game schedule to work as currently proposed, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal said players and owners need to come to an agreement by about June 5. Rosenthal also said that although the two sides are still far apart, this isn't the first time we've seen an ugly labor dispute before an agreement was reached.

