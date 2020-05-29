Ken Rosenthal: MLB players, owners need deal by roughly June 5 for current 82-game plan to work
Video Details
In order for an 82-game schedule to work as currently proposed, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal said players and owners need to come to an agreement by about June 5. Rosenthal also said that although the two sides are still far apart, this isn't the first time we've seen an ugly labor dispute before an agreement was reached.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.