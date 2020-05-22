Ken Rosenthal: ‘I expect an agreement to take place’ between MLB players, owners
Despite the impasse MLB players and owners are currently at in negotiating terms of an unprecedented 2020 season, Ken Rosenthal said he expects the two sides to get a deal done. Rosenthal said 18 months without baseball would lower the sport's standing in American society.
