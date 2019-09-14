Dontrelle Willis: Nationals can knock the Dodgers out of the playoffs | MLB WHIPAROUND
Video Details
Dontrelle Willis said if the Dodgers overlook the Nationals in the playoffs, Washington will be able to knock the NL favorites out early.
