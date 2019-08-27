Why have Brewers been so much worse in 2019? | MLB WHIPAROUND
The Brewers were one win away from the World Series in 2018, but are on the outside looking in on the playoff picture this year. The MLB Whip Around crew discusses what has contributed to Milwaukee's fall from grace.
