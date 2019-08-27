Does Jose Ramirez injury knock Indians out of playoff picture? | MLB WHIPAROUND
Video Details
With Jose Ramirez set to miss significant time with a broken hand, the MLB Whip Around crew discusses whether or not the slugger's extended absence will cause the Indians to miss the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618