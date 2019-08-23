What should Dodgers do with Kenley Jansen? | MLB WHIPAROUND
Kenley Jansen, the struggling Dodgers closer, will not be the team's exclusive closer down the stretch. As the playoffs near, the MLB Whip Around crew discusses what L.A. should do with one of their World Series x-factors.
