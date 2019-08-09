Why have Cubs been so dominant at home and so bad on the road? | MLB WHIPAROUND
Video Details
The Cubs have one of the NL's best home records and one of its worst road records. The MLB Whip Around crew talks about why they've seen such a discrepancy away from home.
